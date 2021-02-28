Moreno Evelyn V Sells 2,064 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,127. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

