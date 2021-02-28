Moreno Evelyn V Sells 7,610 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

INTC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. 38,098,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,803,203. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

