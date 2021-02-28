Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,584,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after buying an additional 464,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,039,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 115,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

