mStable USD Market Capitalization Hits $46.26 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $46.26 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.65 or 0.99528021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00113618 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010650 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 45,791,155 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.