Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.89. 744,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,703. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.