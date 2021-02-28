Multiplier Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Multiplier token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $74.98 million and approximately $480,193.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00454348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00469471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206398 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,717,133 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

