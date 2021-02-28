MX Token 1-Day Volume Hits $45.85 Million (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. MX Token has a total market cap of $82.39 million and approximately $45.85 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX Token token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MX Token has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.33 or 0.00772389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041893 BTC.

MX Token Token Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 608,002,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,316,675 tokens. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

