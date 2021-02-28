Namecoin Market Cap Hits $14.10 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $13,274.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,311.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.03 or 0.01021871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00390665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00031474 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

