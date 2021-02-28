NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Update

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the January 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OPVS opened at $0.15 on Friday. NanoFlex Power has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About NanoFlex Power
