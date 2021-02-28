NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Update

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the January 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPVS opened at $0.15 on Friday. NanoFlex Power has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

