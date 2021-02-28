Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $76,190.55 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $76,190.55 and approximately $69,354.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,793,889 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

