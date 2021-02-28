Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.18.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.09. 1,436,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.