National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the January 28th total of 446,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

National Australia Bank stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

