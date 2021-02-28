National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,012 ($13.22).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 928 ($12.12) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 806.40 ($10.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 891.34. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,054.20 ($13.77). The firm has a market cap of £28.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

