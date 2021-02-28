Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in February

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NTXFY opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. Natixis has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

NTXFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

