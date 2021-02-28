Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.31. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $18.41 on Friday. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $557.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

