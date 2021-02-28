Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.34

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $24.26 million and $449,672.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015875 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,984,076 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

