Naviaddress Market Capitalization Achieves $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.70 or 0.00784584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.