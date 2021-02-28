NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. 1,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.35.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

