NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCSM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. 1,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902. The company has a market cap of $90.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 2.84. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.