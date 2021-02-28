NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00008262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $85.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00454348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00469471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,612,589 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

