Nebulas Price Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $28.39 million and $2.92 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00780897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,753,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,223,749 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

