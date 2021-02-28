Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Neo has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $996.48 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $36.35 or 0.00078203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.11 or 0.00484274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00072882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00078450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00466235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00194005 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

