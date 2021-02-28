Neo Price Tops $33.61 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $33.61 or 0.00075791 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $763.65 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00466441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00069524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00052306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00454706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00203225 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

