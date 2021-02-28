NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the January 28th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMGC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. NeoMagic has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions.

