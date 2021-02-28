NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Capitalization Tops $55.54 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.54 million and $6.48 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00487017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00470722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00193680 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

