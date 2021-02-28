Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 133,770 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $538.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

