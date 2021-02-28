Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a growth of 3,775.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Netlist stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

