Neumark 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,242.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $8,242.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054515 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.62 or 0.00770379 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029800 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006921 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00030258 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00057023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041894 BTC.
About Neumark
Neumark Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
