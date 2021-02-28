Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $169.30 million and $2.35 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00487016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00078539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00470033 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00193595 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 169,295,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,295,255 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

