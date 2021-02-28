New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 882.4% from the January 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,447,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMTLF opened at $0.13 on Friday. New Age Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

