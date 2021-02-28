New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Short Interest Update

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the January 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECA opened at $0.00 on Friday. New America Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get New America Energy alerts:

About New America Energy

New America Energy Corp. engages in the provision of automobile title loans through its subsidiaries. It offers short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral of used car and truck titles. The company was founded on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chamblee, GA.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for New America Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.