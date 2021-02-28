New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Short Interest Update

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the January 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NECA opened at $0.00 on Friday. New America Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About New America Energy
