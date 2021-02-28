New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 4,532.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,436.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

