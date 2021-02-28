New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Financial Contrast

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Senior Investment Group and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group -1.95% -10.76% -1.22% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 1.47 $2.01 million $0.67 9.12 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Senior Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Summary

New Senior Investment Group beats LSL Property Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

