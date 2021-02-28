New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.93 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Evergy worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 419.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

