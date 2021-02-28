New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.06 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of IAA worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NYSE:IAA opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

