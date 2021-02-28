New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.51 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Vail Resorts worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 910.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $322.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.90 and its 200-day moving average is $254.99.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

