New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.74 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,779,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.34 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

