New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,319 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Chart Industries worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

