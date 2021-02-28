New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Bausch Health Companies worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $31.42 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

