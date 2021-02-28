New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,430 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 838.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

PAGS stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.