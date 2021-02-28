New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,430 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 838.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
