Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.63 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $466,970.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.75 or 0.00470377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00069198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00077013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00079933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.72 or 0.00450234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00201426 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

