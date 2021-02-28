Newton (NEW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.65 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and $3.24 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00479016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00072456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00078432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00465222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194168 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

