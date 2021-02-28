Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,404 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Nexstar Media Group worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

NXST stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.