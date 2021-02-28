NEXT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,019.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $16,019.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00360463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

