NextDAO (NAX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $249,045.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $249,045.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,874,136,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,833,904,046 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

