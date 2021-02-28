NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305,281 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 49,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 65,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,334,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,759. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

