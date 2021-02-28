NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 321.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,713 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.48. 12,334,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,759. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

