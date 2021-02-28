NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 446.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after buying an additional 9,104,116 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

