Nexus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.11 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $67.83 million and $3.11 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002229 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,865,577 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

