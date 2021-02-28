NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $26.72 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

